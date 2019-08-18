Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.05001021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

