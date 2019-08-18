iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 2.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.05. 30,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

