iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.02. 16,397,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,131. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

