IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0051

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $792,498.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bgogo, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04998051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047377 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.