IONChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $505,452.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $505,452.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00268725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01308804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.