Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,536.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $4,536.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.01325521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

