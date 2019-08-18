Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Quilter Investors LTD

Quilter Investors LTD cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for 3.1% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,556. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

