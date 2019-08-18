Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 43,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 821,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

