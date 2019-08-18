Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 14,052,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

