Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 1,714,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $353,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,959 shares of company stock worth $5,805,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

