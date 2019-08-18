Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,190. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

