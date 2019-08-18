Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 3,913,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,836. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $85.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

