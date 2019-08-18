Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 7,165,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

