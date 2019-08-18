Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 4,454 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.