Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,596 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3,045.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Manifold Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,864,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 597,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

