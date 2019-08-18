Insight Chain (INB) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $103.73 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00065522 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00365398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006974 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

