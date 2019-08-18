Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 10,469 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 10,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.10, for a total value of C$95,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,768,992.50.

Melanie Hennessey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Melanie Hennessey sold 45,266 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$262,542.80.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,608. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.49 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 75.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

