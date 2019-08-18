INMAX (INX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,474.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, INMAX has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $958,218.00 and $50,474.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.01330885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,149,748 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

