Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBA. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.