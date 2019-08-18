Impleum (IMPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Impleum has a market cap of $45,376.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00270200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.01319581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095698 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,623,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,656 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.