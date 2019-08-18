ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ILCoin has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $659,720.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010630 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004229 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003638 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000970 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,086,973,425 coins and its circulating supply is 297,305,622 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, IDAX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

