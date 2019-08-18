Ignition (IC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Ignition has a market cap of $87,492.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002319 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00157102 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004356 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,525.69 or 1.00707509 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037933 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

