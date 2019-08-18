Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.16 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit. Ignis has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $620,393.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.01330885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

