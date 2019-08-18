IG Gold (IGG) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a total market cap of $801,819.00 and $1,899.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.01325521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096236 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,586,812,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,441,096 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

