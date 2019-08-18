Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 10,444 Shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 alerts:

NYSE:JMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.