Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.