ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. 95,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $91,583.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,338 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,723.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 343.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in ICF International by 308.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ICF International by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 104.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.