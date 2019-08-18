IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings per share of $2.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. IBM posted earnings per share of $3.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $13.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

IBM traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,829. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $274,956.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBM by 50.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in IBM during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Motco boosted its position in IBM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IBM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.