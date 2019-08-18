iBank (IBANK) One Day Volume Tops $41.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One iBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a total market cap of $3,754.00 and $41.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iBank has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,902.61 or 2.11306923 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027110 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001375 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

