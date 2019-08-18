Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $20,954.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00268250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.01324843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.