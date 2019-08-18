Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 168,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.