HSBC Trims Barclays (LON:BARC) Target Price to GBX 200

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 208.71 ($2.73).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 139.82 ($1.83) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 136.47 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.90 ($2.43). The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.