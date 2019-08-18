Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42. Horiba has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

