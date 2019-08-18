HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $125,918.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $888,854.00 and approximately $125,918.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.01324097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00095549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000435 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.