Honey Price Tops $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Honey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Honey has a total market cap of $9,925.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00920258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00028900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00249358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003635 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Honey

HONEY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info . Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

