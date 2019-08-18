Honest Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market capitalization of $290,289.00 and $195,310.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00268581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.01320903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00095595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,441,247 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

