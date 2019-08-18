HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 2,890,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,283. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

