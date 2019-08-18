Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average is $204.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

