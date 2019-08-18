HOLD (HOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,789.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $381,928.00 and $4,789.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01325167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

