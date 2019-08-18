Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.