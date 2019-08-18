Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $891,000 in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,565,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,691. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 917,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,961. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.