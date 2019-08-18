Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.72. 220,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,863. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $2,043,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,145.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,926,885 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.