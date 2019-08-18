Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. 335,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $37.93.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.