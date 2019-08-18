Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $19,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,681 shares of company stock worth $7,977,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 161,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,512. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

