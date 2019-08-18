Hexx (HXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Hexx has a market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,406.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01889115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.03083762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00739115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00816676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00510129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00134921 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.