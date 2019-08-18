Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.66 ($108.91).

HEN3 opened at €85.96 ($99.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.82. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

