HeartBout (HB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,327.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $261,841.00 and $2,327.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01318080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023607 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

