Head-To-Head Comparison: CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. Orange (OTCMKTS:ORAN)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.02 $60.74 million N/A N/A Orange $48.87 billion 0.81 $2.31 billion $0.73 20.42

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Orange pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orange is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CHORUS LTD/S and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orange 0 2 4 0 2.67

Orange has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Orange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Orange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orange beats CHORUS LTD/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, advising, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. The company markets its products and services under the Orange brand. Orange S.A. was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

