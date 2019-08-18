HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 207.02% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We employ a rNPV valuation model, driven by U.S. sales of: (1) lefamulin for CABP through 2028 (peak sales $460M); and (2) CONTEPO for cUTI through 2028 (peak sales $205M). We utilize a 15.0% discount rate for all cash flows, with zero terminal value after 2028, to arrive at our $7 price target (representing risk-adjusted per share values of about $6.50 for lefamulin and about $0.50 for CONTEPO). Risks to the attainment of our PT include failure to obtain FDA approval, unforeseen safety and/or tolerability issues, commercial sales trajectory meaningfully below then consensus expectations, and the dilution to current shareholders from additional equity offering(s).””

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NBRV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,186. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

