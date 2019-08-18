Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,446,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,670,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hasbro by 88.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 598,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,952. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.